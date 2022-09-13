Tolerance.ca
Jean-Luc Godard has died. He redefined what film is, and leaves a staggering legacy

By Ben McCann, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
The titan of French film has died, aged 91. His was a career of immense creativity, which redefined the grammar of cinema.The Conversation


