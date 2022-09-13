Negative feedback is part of academia (and life) – these 6 strategies can help you cope
By Joseph Crawford, Senior Lecturer, Management, University of Tasmania
Kelly-Ann Allen, Associate Professor, School of Educational Psychology and Counselling, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Lea Waters, Psychology Professor, Centre for Positive Psychology, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Tough feedback can shake our confidence. But there are healthy, helpful ways to process it. And yes, venting is one of them!
- Tuesday, September 13, 2022