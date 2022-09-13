Tolerance.ca
Joe Biden and Cyril Ramaphosa: finding common ground amid divisions at home and abroad

By John J Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations, University of the Witwatersrand
US president Joe Biden’s invitation to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet at the White House, and the latter’s acceptance, are positive signs of renewed cooperation. But they do not suggest a return to the 1990s era of heady optimism between the two countries.

The Conversation




© The Conversation


