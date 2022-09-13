Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Listeria: how the cost of living crisis could increase the risk of food poisoning

By Ellen W. Evans, Research Fellow, ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Food safety experts explain the risks of turning the fridge temperature up (or even turning the fridge off) to save energy.The Conversation


