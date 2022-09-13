Tolerance.ca
Cold shutdown reduces risk of disaster at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – but combat around spent fuel still poses a threat

By Najmedin Meshkati, Professor of Engineering and International Relations, University of Southern California
The power plant’s sixth reactor has been shut down, all but eliminating the risk of a nuclear meltdown. But fighting at the site could still release radioactive material.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


