Free preventive care under the ACA is under threat again – a ruling exempting PrEP from insurance coverage may extend nationwide and to other health services
By Paul Shafer, Assistant Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
Kristefer Stojanovski, Research Assistant Professor of Social, Behavioral and Population Sciences, Tulane University
Judge Reed O'Connor ruled in a case that coverage for HIV prevention medicine PrEP violated the religious freedom of the plaintiffs. It is unclear whether the order will extend nationwide.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 13, 2022