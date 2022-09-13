Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Walls erected around graves of massacre victims show urgent need for international investigation

By Amnesty International
States engaging at the UN Human Rights Council must call on the Iranian authorities to stop concealing the mass graves of victims of the 1988 "prison massacres" and immediately open an international investigation into the extrajudicial execution and enforced disappearance of thousands of dissidents amounting to ongoing crimes against humanity, Amnesty International said today.


