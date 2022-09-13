Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'He was deadly, a deadly man': remembering the incredible life and work of Uncle Jack Charles

By Julie Andrews, Professor Indigenous Research & Convenor of Aboriginal Studies, La Trobe University
The family of Uncle Jack Charles have given permission for his name and images to be used.

Once again, Aboriginal Melbourne is mourning the loss of another iconic member of its community – Uncle Jack Charles.

Uncle Jack Charles was born on the Cummeragunja Aboriginal Reserve in 1943 and was descended from the Victorian peoples of the Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and the Yorta Yorta. He spent his life retracing his ancestral heritage after being forcibly removed from his family.

His search brought about happy and sad stories that he documented…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


