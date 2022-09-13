Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US States Fail to Protect Children’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Ben Wiseman for Human Rights Watch (New York) – United States state laws overwhelmingly fail to meet international child rights standards, with the vast majority failing to protect children from child marriage, hazardous child labor, extreme prison sentences, and violent treatment, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch gave 20 states a failing “F” grade, and 26 a “D.” Not a single state received a “B” or an “A.” New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Minnesota were the only states to receive a “C” grade. A new Human Rights Watch interactive scorecard assessed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


