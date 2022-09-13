Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US takes a renewed interest in the Pacific – and China's role in it

By Patricia A. O'Brien, Faculty Member, Asian Studies Program, Georgetown University; Visiting Fellow, Department of Pacific Affairs, Australian National University; Adjunct Fellow, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington DC., Georgetown University
Share this article
At the end of September, US President Jo Biden will host Pacific leaders at the White House – a sign the US is taking the region, and China’s role in it, more seriously.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar: Death of Activists in Custody
~ Australia: Act on China’s Abuses in Xinjiang
~ AI art is everywhere right now. Even experts don't know what it will mean
~ Javier Marías: the renowned Spanish writer who stretched time, and sentences
~ What do aged care residents do all day? We tracked their time use to find out
~ Harpoons, robots and lasers: how to capture defunct satellites and other space junk and bring it back to Earth
~ Health of former youth in care could be bolstered by stronger tuition waiver programs
~ Food insecurity during COVID-19: 2SLGBTQ+ people talk about challenges and support
~ The Bank of Canada's own policy is the reason why inflation is so high
~ The book that changed me: Hugh Brody's The Other Side of Eden showed what hunter-gatherer societies can teach us today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter