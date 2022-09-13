Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI art is everywhere right now. Even experts don't know what it will mean

By Rodolfo Ocampo, PhD student, Human–AI Creative Collaboration, UNSW Sydney
An art prize at the Colorado State Fair was awarded last month to a work that – unbeknown to the judges – was generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) system.

Social media have also seen an explosion of weird images generated by AI from text descriptions, such as “the face of a shiba inu blended into the side of a loaf of bread on a kitchen bench, digital art”.