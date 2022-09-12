Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health of former youth in care could be bolstered by stronger tuition waiver programs

By Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Dale Kirby, Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Krista C Ritchie, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Kristyn Anderson, PhD candidate, Health, Dalhousie University
Share this article
To understand how tuition waivers and associated supports can help former youth in care complete post-secondary education and positively affect their health, evidence-based practices are needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Food insecurity during COVID-19: 2SLGBTQ+ people talk about challenges and support
~ The Bank of Canada's own policy is the reason why inflation is so high
~ The book that changed me: Hugh Brody's The Other Side of Eden showed what hunter-gatherer societies can teach us today
~ Folded diamond has been discovered in a rare type of meteorite. How is this possible?
~ Sneezing with hay fever? Native plants aren't usually the culprit
~ An arms race over food waste: Sydney cockatoos are still opening kerb-side bins, despite our best efforts to stop them
~ Solemnity and celebration: how political cartoonists have handled the death of a monarch, from Victoria to Elizabeth II
~ Now, we begin: 10 simple ways to make Australia's climate game truly next-level
~ With his army on the back foot, is escalation over Ukraine Vladimir Putin’s only real option?
~ Lawmakers try to bar gender and sexuality education in Brazil, says Human Rights Watch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter