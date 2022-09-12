Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Doric: the Scots dialect spoken by the Queen – what it sounds like and where it comes from

By Robert McColl Millar, Professor in Linguistics and Scottish Language, University of Aberdeen
In the aftermath of her passing, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth could speak the local dialect of Balmoral and the region around it. This dialect of the north-east of Scotland – called the Doric by local people –- is a distinctive, well-preserved form of the Scots language.

“Doric” is a term used…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


