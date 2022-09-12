Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: As Ukraine retakes territory from Russia, securing evidence of alleged war crimes is crucial

By Amnesty International
Reacting to new evidence of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces following military advances by Ukrainian forces retaking control of Russia-occupied territories, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “As Ukraine regains control of land occupied by Russian forces, it must prioritize securing evidence of their alleged war crimes. […] The post Ukraine: As Ukraine retakes territory from Russia, securing evidence of alleged war crimes is crucial appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


