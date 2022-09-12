Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s maize price has doubled in a year: 6 ways to avoid a staple food shortage

By Timothy Njagi Njeru, Research Fellow, Tegemeo Institute, Egerton University
The elections in August offered Kenyans a temporary distraction from some of the challenges the country is facing. At the top of these challenges is food insecurity. In 2022, the country has experienced higher food prices than ever before. Among the commodities that have seen high price increases is maize. This staple food has doubled in price in a year.

Food price inflation, although the result of a “perfect storm”, will be high on the agenda for the new administration, which has promised to develop a lasting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


