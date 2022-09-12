Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Mock fashion show protester sentenced to two years for ‘insulting the monarchy’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the conviction and sentencing to two years' imprisonment of protester Jatuphon "Niw" Saeung for participating in a mock fashion show in Thailand in October 2020, Amnesty International's Deputy Secretary General Kyle Ward said: "The mock fashion show was a satirical take on the political situation of the country – a peaceful public event […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


