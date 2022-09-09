Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charles III and the future of the UK monarchy: looking abroad for clues

By Craig Prescott, Lecturer in Law, Bangor University
Share this article
King Charles III takes the throne at an uncertain time for the British monarchy. Republicanism is on the rise, both in the UK and across what is left of the Commonwealth. Meanwhile the withdrawal of three family members from royal duties – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by personal choice, and Prince Andrew by order of his late mother…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Caribbean responds to Queen Elizabeth II's complicated legacy
~ Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker
~ Stop using 'Latinx' if you really want to be inclusive
~ King Charles III: how a new monarch will affect our everyday lives
~ The Ethereum merge could kick off a transformation in crypto's battered reputation
~ What Liz Truss's government means for climate action
~ How Europe’s drought is making Britain's energy crisis worse
~ Premier League’s record spending could help make English football fairer and more competitive – but it depends on Liz Truss
~ How 'GamerGate' led the gaming industry to embrace more diverse and caring values
~ Weight loss: the time of day you eat your biggest meal has little effect – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter