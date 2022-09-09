Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

King Charles III: how a new monarch will affect our everyday lives

By Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing & Consumer Research, Royal Holloway University of London
For the last 70 years, Britain has become accustomed to the iconic profile of Queen Elizabeth II on stamps and coins. Now that King Charles III has ascended the throne, it will probably take time for many to adjust to the new royal order.

Changes to things like currency and anthems, while trivial, may unsettle some people, particularly as they go about normal tasks and routines. The impact of these changes will also depend on seasonal events. For example, the Queen’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


