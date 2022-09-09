Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Europe’s drought is making Britain's energy crisis worse

By Simon Waldman, Lecturer in Renewable Energy, University of Hull
Share this article
Gas that is burned now to replace German coal or French nuclear, is gas that cannot be stored for the winter ahead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Caribbean responds to Queen Elizabeth II's complicated legacy
~ Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker
~ Stop using 'Latinx' if you really want to be inclusive
~ Charles III and the future of the UK monarchy: looking abroad for clues
~ King Charles III: how a new monarch will affect our everyday lives
~ The Ethereum merge could kick off a transformation in crypto's battered reputation
~ What Liz Truss's government means for climate action
~ Premier League’s record spending could help make English football fairer and more competitive – but it depends on Liz Truss
~ How 'GamerGate' led the gaming industry to embrace more diverse and caring values
~ Weight loss: the time of day you eat your biggest meal has little effect – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter