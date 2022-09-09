Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weight loss: the time of day you eat your biggest meal has little effect – new study

By Jonathan Johnston, Professor of Chronobiology and Integrative Physiology, University of Surrey
Alex Johnstone, Personal Chair in Nutrition, The Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen
Peter Morgan, Chair professor, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
Some of the most popular diet advice in recent years has centred around the idea that the right timing for your meals can make a big difference in the amount of weight you lose. It was long said that if you wanted to lose weight it was best to eat a large meal at the beginning of the day and keep any later meals smaller.

The logic behind this theory is understandable, especially given that almost every cell in the body follows the same 24-hour cycle that we do. Circadian clocks are found throughout the body and regulate the daily rhythms of most of our biological functions, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Caribbean responds to Queen Elizabeth II's complicated legacy
~ Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker
~ Stop using 'Latinx' if you really want to be inclusive
~ Charles III and the future of the UK monarchy: looking abroad for clues
~ King Charles III: how a new monarch will affect our everyday lives
~ The Ethereum merge could kick off a transformation in crypto's battered reputation
~ What Liz Truss's government means for climate action
~ How Europe’s drought is making Britain's energy crisis worse
~ Premier League’s record spending could help make English football fairer and more competitive – but it depends on Liz Truss
~ How 'GamerGate' led the gaming industry to embrace more diverse and caring values
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter