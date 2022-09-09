Tolerance.ca
In 1953, 'Queen-crazy' American women looked to Elizabeth II as a source of inspiration – that sentiment never faded

By Arianne Chernock, Professor of History, Boston University
In 1953, ‘Queen-crazy’ Americans traveled to the UK to attend the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Their daughters and granddaughters will be among those mourning the monarch’s death.The Conversation


