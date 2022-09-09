Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The King's Horseman, Nigeria's most famous play, is now a Netflix movie: what makes it a classic

By Babatunde Onikoyi, Researcher and Assistant Lecturer, University of Regina
Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman, is a film of a play by author and activist Wole Soyinka. It premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


