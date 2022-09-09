Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africa's dinosaur discoveries: five essential reads

By Natasha Joseph, Commissioning Editor
Few prehistoric creatures generate as much excitement and awe as dinosaurs. Whether it’s the “tyrant” T-Rex or a slim-necked Brachiosaurus, people are fascinated by these creatures that dominated landscapes all over the world - including across the African continent - hundreds of millions of years ago.

The dinosaurs are long gone (though we’re still surrounded by their direct descendants, birds). But researchers are still hard at work piecing together the fossil record to create a fuller picture of how dinosaurs lived, walked, ate and raised their young. Their discoveries offer a glimpse…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


