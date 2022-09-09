Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queen Elizabeth II: why Charles is already king and other key constitutional questions answered

By Robert Hazell, Professor of British Politics and Government & Founder of the Constitution Unit, UCL
Share this article
The UK is mourning Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. Her passing raises important constitutional questions regarding how the country transitions to the reign of her son, Charles. These are the key moments to look out for in the days ahead.

When will Charles become king?


Charles became king the moment the Queen died, under the old common law rule Rex nunquam moritur, which means “the king never dies”. The idea is that while the sovereign may die, government must carry on. The office must therefore pass seamlessly to the heir, even if formal ceremonies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU Leader Should Prioritize Rights During Mozambique Visit
~ Queer folks fleeing Azerbaijan: Alone, but liberated
~ Africa's dinosaur discoveries: five essential reads
~ 5 essential reads on migrant access to healthcare in South Africa
~ Quiet quitting is a new name for an old method of industrial action
~ What happens to Australia's money now the Queen has died? And why are leaders' faces on coins anyway?
~ Monkeypox may cause neurological damage, including inflammation of the brain – new study
~ 'Untenable': even companies profiting from Australia's carbon market say the system must change
~ Curious Kids: did humans hunt and eat woolly mammoths or dinosaurs?
~ What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of Queen Elizabeth II's death?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter