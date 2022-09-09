Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: did humans hunt and eat woolly mammoths or dinosaurs?

By Kira Westaway, Associate Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Share this article
All the evidence points to one thing: humans and woolly mammoths certainly lived side by side. But did humans hunt mammoths too?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Untenable': even companies profiting from Australia's carbon market say the system must change
~ What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of Queen Elizabeth II's death?
~ Why do we mourn people we don't know?
~ Albanese to attend Queen's funeral and meet King Charles, parliament cancelled
~ The price of PBS medicines is coming down. But are we helping the right people?
~ 3 ways the fossil fuel industry failed women (and how clean energy can learn from its mistakes)
~ From evolving colony to bicultural nation, Queen Elizabeth II walked a long road with Aotearoa New Zealand
~ What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of the Queen's death?
~ Sri Lankan Government Appoints Alleged Rights Abusers
~ ‘Public art provides a sense of belonging': Talking with Trinbagonian sculptors Sherlann Peters and Maria Diaz
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter