Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The price of PBS medicines is coming down. But are we helping the right people?

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The government has missed a chance to better target cost cuts to certain patient groups, for certain medical conditions, and for generic drugs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of Queen Elizabeth II's death?
~ Why do we mourn people we don't know?
~ Albanese to attend Queen's funeral and meet King Charles, parliament cancelled
~ 3 ways the fossil fuel industry failed women (and how clean energy can learn from its mistakes)
~ From evolving colony to bicultural nation, Queen Elizabeth II walked a long road with Aotearoa New Zealand
~ What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of the Queen's death?
~ Sri Lankan Government Appoints Alleged Rights Abusers
~ ‘Public art provides a sense of belonging': Talking with Trinbagonian sculptors Sherlann Peters and Maria Diaz
~ Inside Bamberg's Market Gardeners' District, where medieval traditions meet a changing world
~ 4 strategies for hiring refugees successfully
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter