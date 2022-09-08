Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Inside Bamberg's Market Gardeners' District, where medieval traditions meet a changing world

By Patricia Alberth, Head of World Heritage Office at the City of Bamberg, Unesco
Daniel Keech, Senior Research Fellow, University of Gloucestershire
Heike Oevermann, Professor in Conservation of Historical Monuments, University of Bamberg
Li Fan, Research associate, department of Urban Redevelopment and Urban Renewal, University of Kassel
Marc Redepenning, Professor, University of Bamberg
Urban farming is an ancient tradition in Bamberg, and the gardeners’ district is an integral part of the World Heritage City, growing food, promoting sustainability and fighting climate change.The Conversation


