Will 7-star housing really cost more? It depends, but you can keep costs down in a few simple ways
By Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Past claims about the costs of 5-star and then 6-star home energy ratings were overblown. We are hearing similar claims about the new 7-star standard, but good design makes it a good deal for owners.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 8, 2022