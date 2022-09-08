Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Doomscrolling is literally bad for your health. Here are 4 tips to help you stop

By Kate Mannell, Research Fellow in Digital Childhoods , Deakin University
James Meese, Research Fellow, Technology, Communication and Policy Lab, RMIT University
Doomscrolling can be a normal reaction to living through uncertain times. It’s natural to want to understand dramatic events unfolding around you and to seek out information when you’re afraid. But becoming absorbed in bad news for too long can be detrimental.

A newly published study has found that people with high levels of problematic news consumption are also more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


