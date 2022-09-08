Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: reports of mass deportations recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine has been widely condemned as a war of aggression. In Moscow’s narrative, Ukraine has no real or legitimate existence as a separate country – and they portray the military operations as a means to reunify Russia.

But the staunch and effective resistance by Ukraine against the invaders has produced a strange paradox in which the Ukrainian population, which has now largely unified in opposition and resistance against Russia, is not willing…The Conversation


