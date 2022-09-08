Tolerance.ca
Queen Elizabeth II: a moderniser who steered the British monarchy into the 21st century

By Sean Lang, Senior Lecturer in History, Anglia Ruskin University
When the late historian Sir Ben Pimlott embarked on his 1996 biography, his colleagues expressed surprise that he should consider Queen Elizabeth II worthy of serious study at all. Yet Pimlott’s judgement proved sound and, if few academics have followed his lead, the political role of the monarchy has received thoughtful treatment in the creative arts.

Stephen Frears’s 2006 film, The Queen, showed her dilemma after the death of Princess Diana; Peter Morgan’s stage play The Audience showed the monarch’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


