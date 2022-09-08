Australia finally has new climate laws. Now, let's properly consider the astounding social cost of carbon
By Thomas Longden, Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Richard Norman, Associate Professor in Health Economics, Curtin University
Sotiris Vardoulakis, Professor of Global Environmental Health
Tom Kompas, Professor of Environmental Economics and Biosecurity, The University of Melbourne
Every year, air pollution kills 2,600 Australians. Australia’s new climate policy regime must account for this and other harms climate change wreaks on society.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 8, 2022