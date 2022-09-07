Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan Floods Dire for Millions of Children

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Children displaced by flooding taking refuge in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan, September 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Fareed Khan Disastrous floods now cover nearly one-third of Pakistan, causing billions of dollars in damages to crops, houses, and other buildings, and severely impacting the lives of 33 million people, many of whom have been displaced from their homes. The consequences have been especially horrific for children, who make up about half the affected population. More than 400 children have been killed in the floods, and many more injured.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Choosing university or college courses? 5 questions for students to consider
~ Boards of directors, not governments, must prevent scandals like Hockey Canada's
~ Intense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America's aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change
~ We need to anticipate and address potential fraud in the metaverse
~ British investors could sue Australia over climate action if UK joins trans-Pacific trade pact
~ My pilgrimage to the site of Paul Klee's Hammamet with Its Mosque
~ The end of jargon: will New Zealand's plain language law finally make bureaucrats talk like normal people?
~ Yes, some students are dropping out of teaching degrees, but not at the rate you think
~ Jared Kushner's memoir is a self-serving account of a hero's triumphs but contains a great deal of fascinating detail
~ It's RUOK Day – but 'how can I help?' might be a better question to ask
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter