Human Rights Observatory

A Push to Silence LGBT Rights in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch On September 4, members of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq proposed an odious bill to Parliament that, if passed, would punish any individual or group who advocates for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. The bill is reportedly gaining momentum among parliament members. According to the “Bill on the Prohibition of Promoting Homosexuality,” anyone who advocates for LGBT rights or “promotes homosexuality” would face imprisonment up to one year, and a fine of up to five million dinars (US$3,430).…


© Human Rights Watch -


