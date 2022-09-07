Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Immediately release activist Atikur Rahman

By Amnesty International
Responding to the continuing imprisonment of human rights defender Atikur Rahman under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), India’s draconian anti-terror law solely for peacefully exercising his human rights and despite his deteriorating health condition, Aakar Patel, chair of board for Amnesty International India said: “It is a travesty for the Indian authorities to keep […] The post India: Immediately release activist Atikur Rahman appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


