Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poorly ventilated buildings are allowed under Australia rules – it's time to fix it

By Geoff Hanmer, Adjunct professor of architecture, University of Adelaide
The National Construction Code has no minimum ventilation requirements for schools, aged care institutions, pubs, restaurants and health care facilities.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


