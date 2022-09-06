Tolerance.ca
Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa

By Gustavo de Carvalho, Research Fellow at Institute for Global African Affairs, University of Johannesburg
The recent election of Colombia’s first left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, and first black vice-president, Francia Márquez, creates a new opening to revitalise ties with Africa.

Colombia is often overlooked as a nation of interest because of its reputation for violence. Its negative standing results mainly from the decades-long…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


