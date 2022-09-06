Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out

By Nicholas Carah, Associate Professor in Digital Media, The University of Queensland
Aimee Brownbill, Honorary Fellow, Public Health, The University of Queensland
Amy Shields Dobson, Lecturer in Digital and Social Media, Curtin University
Brady Robards, Associate Professor in Sociology, Monash University
Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Kiah Hawker, Assistant researcher, Digital Media, The University of Queensland
Lauren Hayden, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, The University of Queensland
Xue Ying Tan, Software Engineer, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
None of the major digital platforms lets the public see what advertising they carry and how it’s targeted, according to a new report.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
~ Blueberries and their pollinators aren't native to South Africa but local honey bees can help
~ Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
~ Why Ottawa’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content misses the mark
~ Sophie Cunningham's pandemic novel admits literature can't save us – but treasures it for trying
~ What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
~ Building costs have soared. Is it time to abandon my home renovation plans?
~ Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research
~ We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
~ How caregivers can help build children’s emerging language skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter