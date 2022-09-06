How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
By Nicholas Carah, Associate Professor in Digital Media, The University of Queensland
Aimee Brownbill, Honorary Fellow, Public Health, The University of Queensland
Amy Shields Dobson, Lecturer in Digital and Social Media, Curtin University
Brady Robards, Associate Professor in Sociology, Monash University
Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Kiah Hawker, Assistant researcher, Digital Media, The University of Queensland
Lauren Hayden, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, The University of Queensland
Xue Ying Tan, Software Engineer, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
None of the major digital platforms lets the public see what advertising they carry and how it’s targeted, according to a new report.
- Tuesday, September 6, 2022