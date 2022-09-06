Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research
By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
Young people who experienced violence between other family members, and had been directly subjected to abuse, were 9.2 times more likely to use violence in the home.
