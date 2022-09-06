Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Prime Minister Truss Should End Government Assault On Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image New British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives an address outside Downing Street in London after being formally appointed by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, September 6, 2022.  2022 Kristy Wigglesworth via AP Photo As the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss names her cabinet, she has an opportunity to halt the systematic destruction of freedoms that have been hard won over decades in the UK, and to redefine how the office of Prime Minister is viewed at home and abroad. Under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the British government implemented a raft of measures…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


