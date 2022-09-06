Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cost of living: why Liz Truss' low-tax strategy won't work

By Gavin Midgley, Senior Teaching Fellow in Accounting, University of Surrey
One of the first things the new UK prime minister Liz Truss did upon winning the Conservative party leadership race was to reiterate her desire to turn the UK into a low-tax economy.

She outlined her reasoning about the fairness of this position during a recent BBC…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


