Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drug use among young people in England is down 24%

By Ian Hamilton, Honorary Fellow, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Harry Sumnall, Professor in Substance Use, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
Adolescence is the time of life when young people – but especially boys – are more prone to experiment and take risks. This can include trying alcohol and other drugs for the first time. A new report from NHS Digital reveals how many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
~ Blueberries and their pollinators aren't native to South Africa but local honey bees can help
~ Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
~ Why Ottawa’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content misses the mark
~ How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
~ Sophie Cunningham's pandemic novel admits literature can't save us – but treasures it for trying
~ What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
~ Building costs have soared. Is it time to abandon my home renovation plans?
~ Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research
~ We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter