Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK's COVID alert level downgraded – the move makes sense for now but things can always change

By Andrew Lee, Professor of Public Health, University of Sheffield
Share this article
The COVID alert level for the UK was recently downgraded by the government from “3” to “2”. This move was based on advice ministers received from the four UK chief medical officers, the NHS England national medical director and the UK Health Security Agency.

Level 2 indicates that while COVID is still spreading, the number of infections is either stable or declining. In addition, the impact of COVID on healthcare services is low.

This is the lowest alert level the UK has been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
~ Blueberries and their pollinators aren't native to South Africa but local honey bees can help
~ Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
~ Why Ottawa’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content misses the mark
~ How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
~ Sophie Cunningham's pandemic novel admits literature can't save us – but treasures it for trying
~ What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
~ Building costs have soared. Is it time to abandon my home renovation plans?
~ Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research
~ We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter