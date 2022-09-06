Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Carving a path for LGBTQ+ people through shame, homophobic violence, and bans

By Zhar Zardykhan
People lean towards embracing dignity and pride for what they are. Being “Kazakh” and being “gay” seemed to be mutually exclusive, but we become aware of our rights, our self-worth.


