Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the UK heading into an election? Five signs to look out for in the first few weeks under Prime Minister Liz Truss

By Ben Williams, Lecturer in Politics and Political Theory, University of Salford
Prime ministers who ascend to office between general elections are often egotistically keen to secure a personal mandate rather than relying on the achievements of their predecessors. Naturally, then, many are now wondering if newly installed Prime Minister Liz Truss will call a general election.

She must do so before the end of January 2025 and in her first speech as party leader she indicated that she intended to lead her party to victory “in 2024” but the date is far from set in stone. She will be thinking carefully about whether pulling the trigger soon would be a better option…The Conversation


