Australians on unemployment benefits are set for two record paydays – but it's a sign of a broken system, long overdue for a fix

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
On September 20, the single rate of JobSeeker will climb $25.70, to $668.40 a fortnight – its biggest-ever automatic jump. Yet that’s only $17,378 a year: not even two-thirds of the poverty line.The Conversation


