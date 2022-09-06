Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet Ganesh Birua, a champion who is bringing the indigenous Ho language online

By Rezwan
Share this article
Ganesh Birua is a young activist from the Indian state of Odisha. Rising Voices talked with Birua to learn about his efforts to bring his mother tongue to the internet.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Meghan Markle's podcast sparked a global discussion around colourism. What is it and how does it look in Australia?
~ A window to the brain: the retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
~ Afghanistan: ISIS Group Targets Religious Minorities
~ How should New Zealand manage COVID from now – limit all infections or focus on preventing severe disease?
~ Di tahun ke-5, _The Conversation Indonesia_ mengangkat Pemimpin Redaksi baru
~ Antarctic stations are plagued by sexual harassment – it's time for things to change
~ ‘In the place of creation there was only fear’: Oliver Mol rides to recovery in his memoir Train Lord
~ Microplastics are common in homes across 29 countries. New research shows who's most at risk
~ When I work with people with eating disorders, I see many rules around 'good' and 'bad' foods – but eating is never that simple
~ Labor extends big lead in Newspoll, but Morgan is much better for Coalition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter