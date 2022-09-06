How should New Zealand manage COVID from now – limit all infections or focus on preventing severe disease?
By Peter McIntyre, Professor, Department of Women's and Children's Health (Dunedin), University of Otago
Helen Petousis-Harris, Senior lecturer Primary Health, University of Auckland
James Ussher, Associate Professor Immunology and Microbiology and Clinical Microbiologist, University of Otago
Joan Ingram, Medical adviser immunisation, University of Auckland
As New Zealand emerges from its Omicron wave, increasing hybrid immunity and access to antivirals mean it’s time to shift the focus of COVID management.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 5, 2022