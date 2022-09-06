Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How should New Zealand manage COVID from now – limit all infections or focus on preventing severe disease?

By Peter McIntyre, Professor, Department of Women's and Children's Health (Dunedin), University of Otago
Helen Petousis-Harris, Senior lecturer Primary Health, University of Auckland
James Ussher, Associate Professor Immunology and Microbiology and Clinical Microbiologist, University of Otago
Joan Ingram, Medical adviser immunisation, University of Auckland
Share this article
As New Zealand emerges from its Omicron wave, increasing hybrid immunity and access to antivirals mean it’s time to shift the focus of COVID management.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meet Ganesh Birua, a champion who is bringing the indigenous Ho language online
~ Meghan Markle's podcast sparked a global discussion around colourism. What is it and how does it look in Australia?
~ A window to the brain: the retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
~ Afghanistan: ISIS Group Targets Religious Minorities
~ Di tahun ke-5, _The Conversation Indonesia_ mengangkat Pemimpin Redaksi baru
~ Antarctic stations are plagued by sexual harassment – it's time for things to change
~ ‘In the place of creation there was only fear’: Oliver Mol rides to recovery in his memoir Train Lord
~ Microplastics are common in homes across 29 countries. New research shows who's most at risk
~ When I work with people with eating disorders, I see many rules around 'good' and 'bad' foods – but eating is never that simple
~ Labor extends big lead in Newspoll, but Morgan is much better for Coalition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter