Taxes out, subsidies in: Australia and the US are passing major climate bills – without taxing carbon

By Ian A. MacKenzie, Associate Professor in Economics, The University of Queensland
At last, there’s action on climate change. The United States recently passed its largest climate bill ever. And Australia is set to usher a 43% emissions target into law this week, although the Greens will try to amendThe Conversation


