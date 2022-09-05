Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raw meat for pets – here's how to do it safely

By Veronika Bulochova, PhD Candidate, Food Safety, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Ellen W. Evans, Research Fellow, ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Feeding pets raw meat and fish is a growing trend, popularised by pet breeders, pet-health influencers and holistic veterinarians.

Fans of these diets claim that they are more natural and species-appropriate and have several health benefits. Indeed,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


